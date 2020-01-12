Rookie Kubalik scores twice, Blackhawks beat Ducks 4-2

Dominik Kubalik scored two goals, Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2.

Kubalik has goals in four straight games and 16 for the season, tying him with Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson for the NHL rookie lead.

The first two-goal game of his career gave the Chicago forward eight points in his last five games.

Olli Maatta also scored for the Blackhawks, who rebounded after two losses to finish a four-game homestand at 2-2-0.

Max Jones and Rickard Rakell scored for last-place Anaheim, which has lost six of seven.

1/11/2020 11:16:09 PM (GMT -5:00)