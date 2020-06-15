Roemello Moon flew on the track during his four years at Concord High School

Concord senior Roemello Moon flew on the track for the Minutemen. He competed in four events and even qualified for the state meet as a junior. Moon takes pride in his growth over his four years at Concord.

"It's fighting for the position, believing in yourself that you can be something and be a big part of the team," Moon said. "I didn't think I'd be able to be that varsity player on track but you just have to prove to yourself and keep working at it."

The Concord community proved to be the back bone for Moon's success. He appreciates how they pushed him to be his best.

"They just made me believe in something I didn't believe in before," Moon said. " I think it took more time, and this time off to think about it. Now, I see how they've helped me out."

Concord shaped Moon so much that they helped him earn a track scholarship at Lewis University. Moon can't wait for that next chapter.

"I'm ready to finally get out there and start my life and see where it goes," Moon said. "I'm excited for all of the possibilities and opportunities. I may not be prepared but I'm ready for it. I'm ready for anything I'm going to face."

Moon will face those challenges as the first person in his immediate family to attend college. It's something he is super proud of.

"I feel great," Moon said. "To tell my kids I was the first one to go, and that I can hold that over my heads like, 'yeah, I went to college.' I feel like I accomplished something."

Moon will study aviation at Lewis in hopes of becoming a pilot.

