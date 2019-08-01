Roederer smacks first Four Winds Field home run in 4-3 win

The South Bend Cubs extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday night. After Brailyn Marquez struck out eight Whitecaps yesterday, Faustino Carrera followed suit by adding six strikeouts of his own tonight.

Carrera finished his night with six innings of work and just one earned run allowed. After allowing five runs in his previous start, the southpaw bounced back in a big way to earn his sixth win of the season. Out of the bullpen, Fauris Guerrero and Brian Glowicki combined for the final three innings. Guerrero allowed one run in his return to the South Bend Cubs.

Offensively, every South Bend batter got on base at least once. Clayton Daniel was the only player without a hit, but he walked three separate times. The game winning hit belonged to center fielder Cole Roederer, as he smacked his first Four Winds Field home run on a high drive over the right field wall.

Roederer finished his night 3/4 with two RBI. Over his past two games, Roederer has five base hits.

The victory also pushes South Bend to just one game back of the lead held by the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the Midwest League’s Eastern Division. Also, with a Lansing loss tonight, the Cubs see their wild card lead stretch to three games. South Bend is playing their best baseball of the season at the right time.

With the series against West Michigan already won, South Bend will go for the sweep tomorrow night with lefty Brendon Little on the mound. First pitch is set for 7:35 PM.

