Robinson, Randle lead Knicks past Bulls, 125-115

Reserve Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Julius Randle added 22 points and 10 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 125-115 to snap a six-game losing streak. RJ Barrett finished with 19 points and Taj Gibson had 17 points and eight rebounds in his return after missing his last game due to back spasms. Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Coby White chipped in 22 off the bench for the Bulls, who have lost their last two games and 10 of 11.

