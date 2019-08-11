Robert Hainsey wants to push teammates to be their best

Robert Hainsey was named as one of the seven Irish captains on Saturday.

For the offensive lineman, he's humbled and wants to continue pushing himself and his teammates to their potential.

He started all 12 games last season for the Irish.

Hainsey becomes the first junior to be named a captain since in 2015.

He continues an eight-year tradition of at least one offensive lineman being named a captain.

Hainsey says he will continue to lead the team as he always does and push everyone to be the best they can be.

“I think this whole team has a great group of guys that are able to they're able to lead when their time is called when their number is called, make plays and do all those things,” Hainsey said. “I think we all have our own specific strengths and weaknesses. I think the best part about each other is that we pick up on each other's weaknesses. But at the same time you're able to work on yours. Become a better person, and a better man. So every day you got to pick things that you got to work on. You need to improve on those things. You can’t take steps backward. Just try to come in and be the same guy every day and work every day to reach that goal of being the best. But it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of work. No matter where you start at, you can always get better. I think we're doing a great job in that aspect and working every day for some trying to get better.

Hainsey and the Irish are back on the practice field Monday morning at 10:45.

