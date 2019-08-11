Robert Hainsey honored to be named Irish captain

One of the lucky seven to be named an Irish captain is offensive lineman Robert Hainsey.

Hainsey becomes the first junior to be named a captain since Jaylon Smith back in 2015.

He continues an eight year tradition of at least one offensive lineman being named a captain.

Hainsey says he looks up to the previous captains including Sam Mustipher, Alex Bars and Quenton Nelson to try to emulate their behavior in his everyday life.

He started all 12 games last season for the Irish.

Hainsey is humbled by being named a captain and along with his six co-captains determined to work hard.

“It's an absolute honor to be thought of that highly and highly regarded by my teammates and the staff around here,” Hainsey said. “I intend to lead them to the best of my ability like I always have and always will. It's a pleasure to be in a room with guys, guys like we have, guys that care so much and work so hard and make me want to work harder and be the best person I can be every day. It's an honor.”

One of his co-captains says having such a large number of captains is beneficial to the whole team.

“The degree of leadership we have on this team that we have seven guys who were decided to be captains and there's different dynamics between position groups, offense and defense, I think we have a good balance,” wide receiver Chris Finke said.

