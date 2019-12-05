Robby Carmody out for season with ACL injury

Notre Dame lost big Wednesday night falling to No. 3 Maryland 72-51.

Perhaps the biggest loss for the Irish came in the final minute of last night's game.

With 50 seconds left in last night's game, Irish guard Robby Carmody drove inside for a lay up and came down awkwardly on his left leg.

After an MRI earlier today, Notre Dame has confirmed Carmody has an ACL injury and is out for the season. He will have surgery.

Carmody had a season ending shoulder surgery in November of last season.

Mike Brey is now down to eight scholarship players. Notre Dame is back on the court Saturday at home against Boston College.

Tip is scheduled for 2 PM.