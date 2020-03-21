Rivers eager to prove critics wrong after joining Colts

Phillip Rivers went into free agency hoping to extend his career just one more year.

When the Indianapolis Colts gave the eight-time Pro Bowler a shot, he took it.

The longtime quarterback for the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers is now with the Colts after signing a one-year, $25 million contract.

Rivers is coming off one of the poorest seasons in his NFL career.

But with a fresh start and and a new supporting cast, the 38-year-old Rivers believes he can prove wrong those who believe his skills are rapidly deteriorating.

