Rising amateurs selected to play in 2019 Four Winds Invitational

Two amateur golfers have been selected to be this year's sponsor exemptions for the upcoming Four Winds Invitational.

Sponsor exemptions are a tradition at the tournament, which takes place June 7-9 at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend.

This year's exemptions are Paige Warren and Alexa Pano. Warren is a 16-year-old high school sophomore from Baltimore, and Pano, who is returning to the Four Winds Invitational for a second time, is a 14-year-old high school freshman from Lake Worth, Florida.

