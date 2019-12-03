Riley senior Jazmen Watts his 1,000-point milestone

On Tuesday night, Riley High School senior Jazmen Watts hit a big milestone in the Wildcats 59-52 win over Adams.

Watts became the 19th girl in South Bend Community School Corporation history to hit the 1,000-point milestone.

She reached that mark in the second quarter and is proud to represent Riley High School.

"It's amazing," Watts said. "I just can't thank everybody enough for helping me along the way. It means everything. I support the Riley Wildcats to the fullest. I play all year-round, and I couldn't be happier to wear the Wildcats on my chest."

What's really cool about this is Watts' head coach, Suntana Granderson, also hit the 1,000-point milestone at Riley High School.

