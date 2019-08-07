Riley High School enters Year 4 under Edison's leadership

The Riley Wildcats are entering Year 4 under Jarvis Edison's leadership.

With Edison at the helm, the Wildcats have finished back-to-back seasons above .500.

It's going to be a special season for Edison and his group of seniors. The group grew together over the past four years.

"They came in at the same time that I came in," Edison said. "So, we both came in as rookies back in 2016. That's very special to me, that we've been able to see each other grow and get to where we are."

"It's amazing," Riley senior wide receiver and cornerback Chris White said. "He's grown a lot, came a long way. Great coach."

"Every year, we've been getting more and more wins, progressing, because as you can see, the coaches are really good coaches," Riley senior defensive tackle Gavin Luuga said."They teach us everything we need."

The Wildcats open up their season against New Haven on Aug. 23.

