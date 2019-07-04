Riders says RedBud is the perfect way to celebrate the Fourth of July

RedBud has been a Buchanan staple for nearly 50 years with an estimated 35,000 spectators expected this weekend.

Today campers were filling in the grounds to celebrate America’s birthday.

The national race is still two days away, but riders had a chance to get out on the track today...testing out the infamous LaRocco's leap.

They say RedBud is America’s motocross track so why do riders say that this is the perfect way to spend the Fourth of July?\

“Well, as you see, a lot of people are wearing red white and blue,” rider DJ Christie said. You know, everyone's drinking beer, having a good time. You know just celebrating what we have done for the country. It's just amazing you know?”

“There's just something about being an American that brings everyone together,” rider Jeff Walker said. “You walk around the pits and you scream “RedBud!” or “America!” and you just hear it echoing all around the pit, just people screaming it. I don't know what it is but I guess patriotism just brings everyone together and it's just awesome track, awesome vibes, awesome weather, it's just perfect.”

