Rex Pflueger shares story about his mother's fight with Stage 4 brain cancer

Last night at Purcell Pavilion, Mike Brey hosted his 19th annual Coaches vs Cancer event to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

One of the guest speakers was Notre Dame guard Rex Pflueger.

The fifth-year senior has been effected by this disease. His mother, Rebecca, was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer right around the time Rex tore his ACL against Purdue.

Rex shaved his head for the event last night and says it was an honor to share his mom's story.

"Just an amazing experience to just give a huge shout out to my mother who has just been going through the most back home," Pflueger said. "It's been tough not being able to get back with her at this time but I know my family and her friends are taking great care of her right now. Just to be able to go out there and talk about her and let people know about her journey and just how well she was doing, it was just amazing and I hope she's watching somewhere. I love you Mom."

Pflueger also announced last night that he's progressing well in his recovery from ACL surgery and is expected to play in October, right before the season opener against North Carolina.

