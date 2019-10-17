Rex Pflueger nearing return after ACL tear

Notre Dame men's basketball's first game of the season is right around the corner.

We are less than three weeks away from the season opener on the road at North Carolina.

We're also nearing the return of guard Rex Pflueger.

The Irish captain tore his ACL back on December 15th in the Crossroads Classic against Purdue.

Pflueger didn't play in enough games last year to lose a year of eligibility and once he announced he was coming back for a fifth year, Pflueger started to aggressively attack his ACL rehab.

"He's probably a couple of weeks away, physically," Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. "He's not doing any 5-on-5. I'll be darned if we are going to rush him to November 6th. We'll just take this when we get it."

Pflueger doesn't know yet if he will be back for Game 1 against North Carolina but he can't wait until he can play for Notre Dame again.

"I think it's going to be a surreal moment," Pflueger said. "I have been dreaming about it for the past year ever since the injury occurred. Knowing once I get to step out there, put on that Notre Dame jersey and have my name on the back in front of our fans playing with my brothers; it's going to be a special moment. Right now, I am just taking it day-by-day. Just making sure my knee is completely healthy before I come back. Don't want to rush anything. I don't want any of those re-tears to happen. Realistically, I am feeling strong and ready to get back out there."

