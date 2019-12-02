Rex Pflueger happy with how he's progressing

Irish guard Rex Pflueger continues to progress in his recovery process.

Pflueger tore his ACL last winter and missed the rest of this season.

This season is still young, but Pflueger has already increased his playing time from 20 minutes to playing 39 minutes against Toledo.

“Oh it's night and day,” Pflueger said. “I think just confidence wise and driving to the rim, getting those extra reps in, being able to jump in traffic. You know having reps is a big difference maker. In practice, the coaches control it. But now, getting used to everything, falling if I need to. I think every single game is just a progression of me getting better and getting back to where I was last year.”

The guard is averaging just over seven points and four rebounds a game.

“My knee is getting progressively healthier as the games go on and I'm learning how to use my body again,” Pflueger said. “Who knows, that's definitely a mark that I'm looking for and not just because it's a great stat but when I do it I can help my team win.”

Pflueger says he's impressed with how he's bounced back.

“I definitely feel my overall wind coming back,” Pflueger said. “Being able to play the past few games at 30 minutes. I think I don't know what I logged last game, 37 or 38 and I felt good still. I think that's just a great sign for me moving forward being able to go that long this early in the season.”

The Irish will need to Pflueger to be feeling good this week.

They head out to College Park to take on Maryland the ACC/ Big-Ten challenge.

Tip-off is set for 730 on Wednesday on ESPN.

