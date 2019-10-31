Rex Pflueger gets back on the court

The Irish Men's Basketball team has begun exhibition games and for one Irish guard, it couldn't have come soon enough.

Rex Pflueger was finally back on the court this week.

He missed most of last season after tearing his ACL in December.

Pflueger started and played thirteen minutes on Tuesday in the team's exhibition game against Capital University.

“It’s just neat seeing him out there,” head coach Mike Brey said. “He’s practiced for four days and how he defends and how he finds people. Just having him back as a veteran, his voice out there, I think can help us so. We’ll keep plugging with it but you know he's limited pitch count. It's great having him back man. He knows how to play. He passes. He finds people. It's neat having him back. He deserves it.”

While the grad student didn't score any points, being back on the court was all that mattered.

“I was just so happy to be back out there especially last week not knowing when I was going to go live.... and come out here and play with my brothers,” Pfleuger said. “Last year was a difficult one as it was going but just seeing how much these guys have matured and progressed their games, it's been really exciting. I was happy to be out there playing with them.”

Pflueger and the Irish are back in action Fri. night taking on Bellarmine at 7.

