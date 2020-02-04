Review in final minute lifts Ohio State past Michigan 61-58

Kyle Young made two free throws with 33.3 seconds remaining to give Ohio State the lead after a crucial replay review, and the Buckeyes held on for a 61-58 victory over Michigan.

The game turned after officials went to the monitor with just over a half-minute left. Ohio State was ahead 57-56 when Michigan's Zavier Simpson drove to the basket and drew a foul on Young.

The Ohio State forward's jersey appeared to be ripped afterward, and a replay showed Simpson had gabbed the jersey while falling at the end of the play. The foul on Young stood, but officials added a flagrant foul on Simpson as well.

That meant each player shot two free throws - they made all four - and the Buckeyes ended up with a one point lead and the ball.

