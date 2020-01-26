Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Authorities say nine people died in the crash near Calabasas, California, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history and held that spot until LeBron James overtook him Saturday night.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)