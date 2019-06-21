Remy, Patterson, and Roberts combine to whitewash Hot Rods 1-0

After being shutout last night to start the series, the South Bend Cubs rallied back on Friday night to whitewash the Bowling Green Hot Rods 1-0 in game two. The Cubs held the powerful and dangerous Hot Rods lineup to just four hits with lights out performances from starter Peyton Remy and relievers Jack Patterson and Ethan Roberts.

The night started with Remy and Bowling Green starter Matthew Liberatore dueling it out through the first half of the game. South Bend was held hitless through five innings, but also walked twice along with two hit-by-pitches.

Liberatore finally surrendered his first hit when Brennen Davis chopped a double down the left field line in the 6th inning. The next batter was Tyler Durna, who punched an RBI single up the middle past shortstop Wander Franco to score Davis. This would be the only run of the ballgame. With Remy already out of the game after five shutout innings and four strikeouts, Jack Patterson became the pitcher of record.

Patterson locked down the middle innings and finished his night in the 8th with a strikeout looking of baseball’s new top prospect Franco. The Hot Rods were threatening with runners at the corners, but Patterson’s 3-2 pitch was right down the middle for strike three.

In the 9th, Ethan Roberts worked a 1-2-3 frame and picked up two strikeouts of his own. He grabbed his eighth save while Patterson earned his fourth win.

The Cubs will look to take the series lead in game three tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Faustino Carrera will take the hill for South Bend.