Reinhart scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 3-2 win over Detroit

Sam Reinhart jammed in a loose puck for the go-ahead goal 57 seconds into the third period in the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Marcus Johansson had a goal and assist and Conor Sheary also scored in a game the Sabres overcame two one-goal deficits. Carter Hutton stopped 27 shots, and Buffalo won for just the third time in its past nine.

Detroit's Darren Helm scored twice for his 11th multi-goal game and first since mid-October. Anthony Mantha had two assists after missing 20 games with a rib injury and punctured lung. Jonathan Bernier stopped 22 shots for Detroit.

