RedBud Motocross returns to Buchanan this weekend

We are just three days away from the RedBud Motocross National, and around 35,000 fans are expected to attend the big race.

Wednesday was the calm before the storm out at RedBud. Workers were busy putting the track together and hanging up the signage across the course.

But the storm will be here shortly, with an amateur open practice on the race track Thursday.

RedBud PR director Pat Schutte is excited for the big race.

"This is what happens in the Michiana area on the Fourth of July weekend," Schutte said. "Everybody is at RedBud. They have been coming here for 47 years. It's quite the spectacle. It is literally the biggest off-road Motocross race in the United States. Huge crowd. The best racers in the world are going to be here and it's going to be one heck of a party this weekend."

Gates open bright and early Saturday at 6 a.m. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them at redbudmx.com or at the front gate of the track.

