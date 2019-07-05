RedBud is an annual event for one local family

The Wagner family has been coming to redbud for 40 years and it’s a big family affair.

Motocross runs in the Wagner’s blood. Jay Wagner is in his 40th year racing and has raised his kids Jacob and Sidney at the race track.

Sidney is a multi sport athlete at Tippecanoe Valley high school where she plays basketball and is on the track team.

She is also a stud on the racetrack. Sidney credits a lot of her success on the track to her father Jay and always loves having him by her side.

“Pretty special," Sidney Wagner said. "He’s been doing it for the 13 years I’ve been doing it. He just helps out and makes me feel better doing it all. He just makes me feel comfortable here. Watching him really inspires me. I learn from him every time I watch him. He’s just great at what he does.

"It is just super special for me," Jay Wagner said. "I get to go to the starting line and pull up with my daughter. There ain’t too many guys who do that. It just don’t happen very often."