Red Wings snap 9-game skid with 4-3 shootout win over Sabres

Dylan Larkin scored twice and converted one of Detroit’s two shootout goals, and the Red Wings snapped a nine-game skid with a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Andreas Athanasiou sealed the victory by scoring on Detroit’s second shootout opportunity after Jonathan Bernier stopped Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart on Buffalo’s first two attempts.

Bernier finished with 29 saves through overtime and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored in a game the Red Wings rebounded after squandering a 2-0 third-period lead.

2/6/2020 10:19:07 PM (GMT -5:00)

