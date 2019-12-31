Red Wings snap 6-game skid with 2-0 win over Sharks

Jonathan Bernier made 34 saves, Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 15th goal and the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 2-0 to end a six-game losing streak.

It was Bernier’s first shutout of the season and 18th of his career.

Filip Hronek also scored for Detroit, which had dropped all six games during its skid in regulation.

Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for San Jose, which has lost 11 of its last 13.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/31/2019 10:17:58 PM (GMT -5:00