Red Wings snap 12-game skid with 5-2 win over Jets

Robby Fabbri scored twice and the Detroit Red Wings snapped ar 12-game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Both of Fabbri's goals went in off the body of Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk.

It was that kind of night for the Red Wings, who had been 0-10-2 in their previous 12. They had dropped 10 in a row in regulation.

Darren Helm, Filip Zadina and Filip Hronek also scored for Detroit. Kyle Connor scored twice for the Jets.

