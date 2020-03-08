Red Wings earn elusive win over Lightning, 5-4 in shootout

Robby Fabbri scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay 5-4 on Sunday, snapping the team's 16-game losing streak against the Lightning in the regular season.

Fabbri opened the scoring in similar fashion, beating goalie Curtis McElhinney on a breakaway in the first period as well.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and three assists for the Red Wings, who won despite blowing a 4-2 lead in the third period.

Brayden Point scored two goals for the Lightning, who beat NHL-leading Boston on Saturday before losing to a Detroit team with the league's worst record.

