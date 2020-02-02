Raptors tie team record with 11th straight win, beat Bulls

Terence Davis scored a career-high 31 points, Pascal Siakam had 17, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls 129-102, matching the longest winning streak in franchise history with their 11th consecutive victory.

Serge Ibaka scored 16 points, Chris Boucher had 15 and Kyle Lowry 14 as the Raptors outscored the Bulls 69-39 in the second half to win their 12th consecutive meeting with Chicago.

Toronto also won 11 straight from Jan. 6 to Jan. 30, 2016, and again from Feb. 26 to Mar. 16, 2018.

