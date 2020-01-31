Raptors' streak at 10 after 105-92 win over Pistons

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and Serge Ibaka added 21 to lift the Toronto Raptors to their 10th straight victory, 105-92 over the Detroit Pistons.

Siakam made his first five shots from the field and scored 13 points in the first quarter, when the Raptors quickly built their lead into double digits.

They were mostly in control after that, handing a Pistons team that was missing Blake Griffin its fifth loss in a row. Toronto is one win shy of its franchise record for consecutive victories.

Andre Drummond had 20 points and 20 rebounds for Detroit, but much of that came when the Pistons were well behind.

1/31/2020 9:42:12 PM (GMT -5:00)

