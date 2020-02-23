Raptors roll to biggest win of season, beat Pacers 127-81

Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 11 assists, extending his career-best streak of double-doubles to six, and the Toronto Raptors hammered Indiana 127-81, their 13th straight home win over the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the surging Raptors led from wire-to-wire, winning for the 17th time in 18 games and extending their home winning streak to nine.

Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Holiday scored 14 points and Justin Holiday had 12 but the Pacers never recovered from an abysmal first quarter.

