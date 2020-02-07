Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win

The Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 13 games behind 22 points from Serge Ibaka and 20 from Fred VanVleet.

The Raptors haven't lost since Jan. 15 and won for the first time in Indianapolis since January 2019.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Victor Oladipo scored 15 in his first home start since returning from an injured right knee.

Toronto took control with a 12-3 run late in the third quarter and never trailed again. It won despite losing six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry for the final 14 1/2 minutes with what appeared to be an injured right shoulder or arm.

Indiana has lost four in a row.

