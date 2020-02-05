Raptors beat Pacers for team-record 12th straight win

Serge Ibaka hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors rallied from 19 down to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-118, setting a franchise record with their 12th consecutive victory.

Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Ibaka scored a season-high 30 as Toronto fought back after trailing by 11 with less than four minutes to play. Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and the Raptors earned their 12th straight home win over Indiana.

Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points and Justin Holiday added 22, but the Pacers lost their third straight. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

