Rangers score 5 times in third period, top Blackhawks 6-3

Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and two assists as the New York Rangers scored five times in the third period and beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, and Filip Chytil, Ryan Strome, and Artemi Panarin scored for New York, which won for the fifth time in six games.

Dominik Kubalik scored twice, giving him 25 goals to lead NHL rookies. Drake Caggiula also connected for Chicago, which has just one win in its last eight games (1-5-2). Duncan Keith set up Kubalik’s first goal for his 500th career assist.

