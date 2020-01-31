Rangers roll to 4-2 win over Red Wings in return from break

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each added a goal and an assist to help the New York Rangers return from an extended break and beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2.

Pavel Buchnevich also scored, and rookie Igor Shesterkin stopped 23 shots. Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist and Valtteri Filppula also scored in the third period for the Red Wings, who lost their seventh straight (0-6-1).

Detroit has only 12 wins in 52 games. Jimmy Howard had 35 saves.

