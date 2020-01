It was a big night for a pair of South Bend teens.

Washington guard/forward Demarcus Vaughn scored his 1000th career point with a three-pointer in the second quarter of his team's game against Valparaiso,

The Panthers went on to win 77-56.

Notre Dame commit JR Konieczny also joined the 1000-point club Saturday night scoring his late in the Indiana game against Culver Academies.

Culver defeated 70-63 thanks to 25 points from Indiana commit Trey Galloway/