RB C'Bo Flemister adds much needed depth to Irish backfield

After the Virginia game, Brian Kelly admitted that his football team has not found an offensive identity yet, but he does believe the Irish are trending in the right direction with the running game.

Tony Jones Jr. recorded his second 100-yard rushing game of the season, but Kelly says Jones's success has a lot to do with getting the younger backs reps to give Jones a break every now and then.

One of those younger backs getting some carries in key situations is C'Bo Flemister. He's scored two touchdowns already this season, one against Virginia and the other against New Mexico.

Kelly says Flemister is a very confident player and has improved in his pass blocking ability. Kelly says getting Flemister some more reps on offense will really help his future.

"I just think it's now for him experience and getting in there and seeing things," Kelly said. "He's got to get stronger and more physical. He's going to be a guy in a year or two that's going to have that thick lower extremity and he's going to break through even more tackles. He's got right now enough traits for us to count on him to give some carries and help us win. He's certainly not a finished product. He's one that has built trust amongst the coaching staff, and me in particular, that we feel comfortable putting him into the game to be a part of what we're trying to accomplish in the run game."

Flemister is sure to get some more carries this weekend as the Fighting Irish take on Bowling Green this Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. right here on WNDU.

