Quenton Nelson credits Notre Dame for success in NFL

Former Notre Dame football captain Quenton Nelson is entering Year 2 in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

As a rookie in 2018, Nelson was named a first-team All-Pro and according to pro-football focus. Nelson was rated the NFL's top rookie offensive lineman, the second best left guard and the sixth best overall guard.

Nelson says he owes a lot of his success in the NFL to his time at Notre Dame. He spent 3.5 years playing under the shadow of the golden dome, and Nelson says he wouldn't trade it for the world.

"I'm so thankful for Notre Dame," Nelson said. "It's opened up so many opportunities for me. Since leaving Notre Dame and coming here, leaving was the right decision. I'm really happy to be with the Colts. I'm happy I left when I left. Notre Dame helped me a lot. Through the practices. They were pretty excessive and really prepared me for a training camp in the NFL."

Nelson and the Colts continue preseason play with their Week 3 match up with the Colts this Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 PM on FOX.