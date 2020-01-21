Quenneville coaches Panthers to 4-3 win over Blackhawks

The Florida Panthers got Joel Quenneville a win in his return to Chicago, using a hat trick by Frank Vatrano to beat the Blackhawks 4-3 for their sixth consecutive victory.

The 61-year-old Quenneville coached Chicago to three Stanley Cup championships and nine playoff appearances in 10-plus years before he was fired when the team got off to a lackluster start last season.

He was hired by Florida in April, and the former NHL defenseman was showered with love in his first game back at the United Center.

