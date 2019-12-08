Purdue tops Northwestern 58-44 in Big Ten opener

Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points and Matt Haarms added 12 points to lead Purdue to a 58-44 victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Sunday.

The Boilermakers (6-3) led 49-42 with 4:01 to go before reeling off nine straight points to take command.

Stefanovic scored 10 points in the second half including a 3-pointer that capped the 9-0 run and ignited the crowd.

Jahaad Proctor added 10 points for Purdue, which won its seventh in a row over Northwestern.

Pete Nance led Northwestern (4-4) with 14 points. He was the only Wildcat in double figures.

Haarms, Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. each had seven rebounds as Purdue held a 38-31 edge.

Purdue took a 45-32 edge with 7:21 left in the game on a driving layup by Stefanovic.

After Northwestern reeled off five consecutive points, Haarms answered with a layup.

Purdue, which shot 39% overall, held a 22-16 lead after an ugly first half as both teams suffered long scoring droughts.

After A.J. Turner hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 14-13 with 7:44 left before the break, the Wildcats managed just one field goal the rest of the half.

Northwestern shot just 27 percent in the first half and 34% overall.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern will look to get its offense in gear and avoid another stumble against SIU-Edwardsville. The Wildcats already have suffered disappointing home losses to Merrimack and Redford.

Fresh from Wednesday’s 69-40 rout of No. 5 Virginia, Purdue began defense of its Big Ten title with a lackluster victory.

UP NEXT

Northwestern faces SIU-Edwardsville in a nonconference home game on Sunday.

Purdue is at Big Ten opponent Nebraska on Sunday. The Boilermakers follow that with a nonconference game at Ohio on Dec. 17 and No. 24 Butler at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis on Dec. 21.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/8/2019 7:28:20 PM (GMT -5:00)