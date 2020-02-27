Purdue takes advantage of Indiana's shooting to end skid

Purdue got 19 points from Trevion Williams and 17 from Eric Hunter Jr. and held off a late charge from in-state rival Indiana for a 57-49 victory.

By snapping a four-game losing streak, the Boilermakers kept their teetering NCAA Tournament hopes intact.

Devonte Green led the Hoosiers with 11 points. Their two-game winning streak ended with a seventh straight loss to Purdue.

The Boilermakers took advantage of Indiana's shooting woes to take a 16-point lead early in the second half. But Indiana cut the deficit to five with less than a minute to play.

The Boilermakers made their last six free throws to seal it.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/27/2020 9:39:43 PM (GMT -5:00)

