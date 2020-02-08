Purdue ruins Knight's return with 74-62 victory at Indiana

Purdue took control with a scoring run late in the first half then pulled away in the second half to get past Indiana 74-62.

The Boilermakers have won three straight overall and six straight against their biggest rival.

Eric Hunter Jr. scored 12 points and Aaron Wheeler had 11 to lead Purdue.

Indiana lost its fourth in a row despite getting 16 points and eight rebounds from Trayce Jackson Davis.

The loss ruined the long-awaited return of former coach Bob Knight at halftime. It was his first time back at Assembly Hall since he was fired in September 2000.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/8/2020 4:26:41 PM (GMT -5:00)

