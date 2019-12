On Monday, it was announced that former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Bob Diaco will take on the same role in West Lafayette for Purdue.

Diaco spent 2019 as the Louisiana Tech defensive coordinator. Under Diaco, the Bulldog defense finished second in the nation in terms of red zone defense and that same group finished 31st in the country in scoring defense.

Purdue opens up the season against Nebraska, where Diaco was the defensive coordinator in 2017.