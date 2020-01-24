Purdue continues home dominance of Wisconsin in 70-51 rout

Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points and Purdue responded to coach Matt Painter challenging his players’ toughness with one of the season’s best efforts in a 70-51 home rout of Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers (11-9, 4-5 Big Ten) improved to 41-4 lifetime at home against the Badgers (12-8, 5-4). Sasha Stefanovic added 12 points and Purdue had seven scorers contributing at least five points.

Purdue also limited the Badgers to their second-lowest point total of the season. The home team dominated on the boards, 42-16, which included 16 offensive rebounds. Evan Boudreaux had a game-high 13.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/24/2020 10:44:23 PM (GMT -5:00)

