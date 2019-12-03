Prentiss Hubb to play in front of family and friends against Maryland

On Wednesday, the Notre Dame men's basketball team plays its first road game since the season opener against North Carolina.

It's another tough matchup, as the Irish play the third-ranked Maryland Terrapins.

One player who is pumped for this matchup is Irish guard Prentiss Hubb.

Hubb grew up 30 minutes away from Maryland's campus in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and attended Gonzaga High School.

Hubb says he has a lot of family coming to the game, and he wants to make them and the DMV area proud Wednesday night.

"It would be a big win, especially with all of my family members and friends there," Hubb said. "Being able to beat a top three team, it would be big for anybody, to be honest. There's a lot of great players and a lot of great teams throughout the whole DMV area. I think it just breeds a lot of great players."

Tip for Wednesday's game is at 7:30 p.m., and you can catch the game on ESPN.

