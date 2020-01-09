Predators beat Blackhawks 5-2 for Hynes' 1st win with team

Pekka Rinne made 29 saves and scored an empty-net goal, and the Nashville Predators beat the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 for John Hynes' first win with the team.

Hynes became the third coach in franchise history after Peter Laviolette was fired on Monday. Hynes dropped his debut when Nashville lost 6-2 to Boston on Tuesday night, but the Predators held off the Blackhawks in the final part of the third after nearly blowing a three-goal lead.

Dominik Kubalik scored for the third straight game, but Chicago dropped to 1-2 on its four-game homestand.

