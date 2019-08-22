Polian: "Not ideal" to replace Yoon and Newsome in same offseason

We are counting down the days here on 16 News Now until Notre Dame's season opener against Louisville. There are only 11 days left until Game 1 and special teams starters have not been named yet.

Of course, the coaching staff has the difficult task of replacing Notre Dame's all-time leading scorer Justin Yoon and former Irish captain and punter Tyler Newsome.

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian said losing the two leaders in the same offseason is "not ideal" but Brian Kelly says the young guys are not acting like a young group.

Polian has not named the starters yet but it looks as if Jonathan Doerer and Jay Bramblett will be taking over at kicker and punter, respectively..

Polian loves their work ethic but is limiting his expectations.

"I'm pleased so far," Polian said. "Look, you are replacing two of the best in the history of the program. So we don't expect them to be the next Justin Yoon. We don't expect them to be the next Tyler Newsome. We just need them to do their jobs to the best of their ability and we'll clean up from there."

Polian expects to name starters this weekend.