Point scored deciding goal, Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1

Brayden Point scored a power-play goal in the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay has won 16 consecutive regular-season games against the Red Wings.

Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay and Curtis McElhinney finished with 19 saves.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 37 shots for Detroit. Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings.

12/29/2019 9:45:29 PM (GMT -5:00)