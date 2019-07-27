Point O'Woods' ready for the return of the Western Amateur

For the first time since 2008, the Western Amateur returns to Point O'Woods Golf and Country Club in Benton Harbor.

Point O’Woods previously hosted the event for 38 years.

The Western Amateur is the third oldest amateur championship in the world dating back to 1899.

At last month's media day, the Western Golf Association’s senior vice president talked about the rich history the event brings.

“Taking the tournament back to Point O’Woods, it has so much history with the Western Amateur,” Vince Pellegrino said. “If you look at the trophy, it's really a who's who of amateur golf and those player won the Western Amateur here, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, guys like Chris DiMarco who are with us at Media Day to Justin Leonard, the list goes on and on of great amateur players who've won this championship and gone on to greatness and the PGA tour ranks. We’re going to see a lot of that come Western Amateur week. You know somebody is going to win this championship that's going to go on to greatness.”

The western amateur gets underway this Monday and goes through next Saturday.

