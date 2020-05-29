Plymouth's Graham Calhoun is ready for next chapter at Wisconsin

Plymouth senior Graham Calhoun knew there was work to be done when he entered the Rockies wrestling program as a freshman.

"I don’t think that I had everything that I needed when I was in high school to be the best that I could have been," Calhoun said. "When I walked in, I was advanced for my level but I was wrestling kids that were 3-4 years older than me and I needed to get a lot stronger."

Calhoun definitely got stronger, and a lot better at wrestling in his four years at Plymouth. He qualified for state every single year. He finished in seventh as a freshman. While he didn’t place as a sophomore, Calhoun showed improvement finishing in fifth as a junior, and third as a senior. But Calhoun says the scores on the mat, weren’t the most important thing.

"I honestly don’t care too much about my results," Calhoun said. "I want to be remembered as someone who went in and wanted to make other people better."

That’s a mindset Calhoun has had since the very beginning, where he started his wrestling dreams.

"I knew when I was about four years old when I started wrestling, a big goal of mine was to wrestle in college," Calhoun said. "When I was really young I wrote down all of my goals and one of them was to wrestle in the Big Ten."

Calhoun will get that chance. He will wrestle at Wisconsin in the fall. He got an offer from the Badgers this school year, and can’t wait to get started at the next level.

"Just the way the coaches were pursuing me, they acted like they really needed me on the team and really wanted to have me," Calhoun said. "It was something that started clicking for me right away was like I like this place. When I took my visit, I just knew that it was the right place."

Calhoun says his goals at Wisconsin are to win an individual national championship and lead the Badgers wrestling program to a title as well. Calhoun says he’ll do whatever it takes to achieve those goals.

"I’m going to train as hard as I can," Calhoun said. "I’m going to listen to whatever my coaches tell me. I’m really going to buy in to the program. I have full trust in the coaching staff and I think if I just go there and put everything I have, that’s all I can do."