Player with cerebral palsy scores Caston's first senior night points

In a heartwarming story that happened in Michiana Thursday night, a young man with cerebral palsy scored his basketball team's first points of the game.

Hunter Shaffer is a senior at Caston High School in Fulton County. He has cerebral palsy and needs a wheelchair for mobility, but that doesn't stop him.

That leads us to a special moment during Caston basketball's senior night that was sent to us by one of our viewers.

There was a ceremonial jump ball that was passed to Shaffer by his best friend, Hunter Schaunlaub. Shaffer then carried the ball down court and scored a basket with the help of Schaunlaub.

This wasn't Shaffer's first athletic feat this school year. In October, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

