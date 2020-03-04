Pitt women snap skid; Notre Dame's NCAA tourney streak ends

Dayshanette Harris hit the go-ahead jumper with 2.7 seconds to play and stole Notre Dame's ensuing inbound pass as Pittsburgh beat the Fighting Irish 67-65 for its second-ever victory in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

The No. 15 seed Panthers play seventh-seeded Georgia Tech in the second round Thursday.

Pitt snapped a 12-game skid against Notre Dame and, likely, put an end to a string of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances by the Fighting Irish.

The Panthers, who had lost nine straight games overall, won for just the second time since beating Mississippi on Nov. 30.

Katlyn Gilbert led Notre Dame with 20 points.

3/4/2020 6:14:34 PM (GMT -5:00)

